Fresh details have emerged about the high-profile casting decisions that shaped the much-anticipated Ramayan project. According to the latest buzz, Priyanka Chopra was the makers' original choice for the pivotal role of Supanakha in the upcoming adaptation, before Rakul Preet Singh eventually landed the part.

A report by The Times Of India quoted an insider saying, “Supanakha is one of the main reasons Ramayan took place. The makers were keen on having Priyanka Chopra for the same role. But things didn't work out owing to her packed schedule with international projects. That’s when Rakul came on board. She fitted the role perfectly and brought intensity and a fresh take to the character.” However, the makers are yet to confirm the speculations.

Speaking of the film, it will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari while Namit Malhotra (Prime Focus Studios) and South sensation Yash will be co-producers. Ramayana Part 1 will be released on Diwali 2026. The second part will hit the theatres during Diwali 2027. Reportedly, the budget of Ramayana is close to Rs 835 crore, and it requires 600 days of post-production work. Namit recently spoke about the project briefly at WAVES 2025. During a panel discussion, he revealed, “We are attempting to localize the film in languages with performances. It means it should play in English with lip-sync; without subtitles or dubbed versions. In Spain, it should be in Spanish and in Japan, it should be in Japanese.”

Besides rakul, the film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and Arun Govil (who famously played Rama in Ramanand Sagar's TV adaptation) as King Dasharath, among others.

