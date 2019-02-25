Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 25.02.2019 | 2:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal Sonchiriya Gully Boy Thackeray Uri
follow us on

Is Priyanka Chopra collaborating with Nick Jonas on an album?

BySubhash K. Jha

If all goes well we will soon be hearing and not just seeing Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas together. Sources in the know reveal that Priyanka will soon go back to her first love… singing. It must be recalled that Priyanka’s father was a very enthusiastic singer who kept his family and friends forever entertained with his singing. Priyanka has inherited her singing genes from her father. But has not been able to do much with her vocal chords.

Is Priyanka Chopra collaborating with Nick Jonas on an album

Her attempt to break into American charts with the single Exotic didn’t go so well. Now one hears Priyanka Chopra will break into the American singing scene bigtime with the help of her influential husband Nick Jonas who is a name to reckon with in the American singing business. Says a source in the know, “Priyanka and Nick are definitely planning something big in the American music scene together.”

We are holding our breath.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Grand Finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra talk about ex Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma shuts questions about…

Priyanka Chopra is writing her memoir

Farhan Akhtar DENIES teaming up with Shah…

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentine’s Day release…

Will it be Aamir Khan versus Priyanka Chopra…

Priyanka Chopra’s Isn’t It Romantic will NOT…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification