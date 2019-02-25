Is Priyanka Chopra collaborating with Nick Jonas on an album?

If all goes well we will soon be hearing and not just seeing Priyanka Chopra and her American husband Nick Jonas together. Sources in the know reveal that Priyanka will soon go back to her first love… singing. It must be recalled that Priyanka’s father was a very enthusiastic singer who kept his family and friends forever entertained with his singing. Priyanka has inherited her singing genes from her father. But has not been able to do much with her vocal chords.

Her attempt to break into American charts with the single Exotic didn’t go so well. Now one hears Priyanka Chopra will break into the American singing scene bigtime with the help of her influential husband Nick Jonas who is a name to reckon with in the American singing business. Says a source in the know, “Priyanka and Nick are definitely planning something big in the American music scene together.”

We are holding our breath.