Ranveer Singh is closing 2025 on a strong note with the success of Dhurandhar, and his 2026 slate is shaping up to be just as ambitious. The actor’s much-talked-about post-apocalyptic film, tentatively titled Pralay, is now gearing up to go on floors, with filming expected to begin by mid-2026.

Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to roll after Don 3; filming likely to begin by mid-2026: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, Pralay will roll after Ranveer wraps up his commitments for Don 3. A source told the publication, “Don 3, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, will roll first in 2026. After that, Ranveer will focus on Pralay. The final timeline will be locked in January after he gets his Don 3 schedule.”

The delayed start gives director Jai Mehta ample time to build the world of the film, which is described as a post-apocalyptic zombie thriller with a strong thematic core. Pralay reportedly follows a protagonist’s fight for survival, using the zombie genre as a lens to explore social, emotional, and moral collapse. The narrative is said to reimagine Mumbai in a dystopian, The Hunger Games-style set-up.

Insiders further revealed that the makers are planning an extensive visual overhaul of the city. Large portions of Mumbai will be recreated as a devastated landscape, blending physical sets with artificial intelligence-driven extensions. “Large sections of the city will be digitally aged to give it an abandoned look. Parts of the film will be shot in Mumbai, before moving to other locations,” the source added.

Pralay marks an important milestone for Jai Mehta, who previously co-directed the critically acclaimed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story with his father, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and later directed the web series Lootere. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will be his feature film debut, and is being positioned as a large-scale, concept-driven project.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues to perform well at the box office, reinforcing Ranveer Singh’s strong run. The film is backed by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar’s B62 Studios, and Jio Studios. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office: Film emerges as Ranveer Singh’s second Rs. 300 cr grosser

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.