On August 8, Prime Video, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, unveiled the spine-chilling trailer of its upcoming supernatural horror-investigation series. Headlined by Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Prajakta Koli, and Surveen Chawla, the series also boasts a powerhouse cast featuring Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri in pivotal roles. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Mohit Shah, and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Vishal Ramchandani as Associate Producer, the eight-episode series is written by Gaurav Desai, Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav Dar. Andhera will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Rooted in a world where logic meets the unknown, Andhera weaves a chilling investigative drama with atmospheric supernatural horror, promising an immersive, edge-of-the-seat visual experience. Set against the dazzling yet deceptive skyline of Mumbai, the trailer peels back the city’s glittering surface to reveal something far darker. When a young woman disappears under mysterious circumstances, Inspector Kalpana Kadam (Priya Bapat) and troubled medical student Jay (Karanvir Malhotra) are pulled into a dark spiral of secrets. As their investigation unearths a sinister force hiding in the shadows, reality begins to fracture. As the line between reality and nightmare begins to dissolve, the duo must confront forces that defy explanation—and fight a creeping darkness that threatens to consume everything in its path.

“With Andhera, we wanted to create something that would not just scare, but also provoke thought,” says Director Raaghav Dar. “The idea was never to rely on conventional horror tropes, but to explore fear as something far more psychological—something that stems from ambition, guilt, and the secrets we bury deep within. We built a world where horror emerges from the choices people make, where science and the supernatural intersect in disturbing ways. At its core, Andhera is about the darkness we carry, often unknowingly. And through this series, we wanted to hold a mirror to that inner chaos, while also delivering a gripping, edge-of-the-seat ride. It’s horror, yes, but with a purpose, and a pulse that feels very real.”

Producer Karan Anshuman added, “With Andhera, we’re peeling back the layers of fear. This isn’t your cookie-cutter horror flick - no cheap tricks, no lazy jump scares - just pure, slow-burning dread that crawls under your skin and stays there. It’s psychological, it’s raw, it’s personal. You’re gonna feel the tension, you’re gonna taste the darkness. Prime Video’s shown guts, letting us push the envelope again, so be warned: if you’re looking for comfort, look elsewhere. If you’re looking to confront darkness head-on, welcome home. August 14 - lights off, Andhera on.”

"I was instantly intrigued by the world of Andhera. It’s a psychological horror story, but at its core, it’s about the survival of the mind, of truth, and of identity,” said actor Prajakta Koli. "My character is impulsive, bold, and often skeptical, yet she’s also deeply affected by what she can’t explain. Being part of a story that is so eerie yet emotionally layered has been an unforgettable experience. I genuinely can’t wait for audiences to get pulled into this world and see how the mystery slowly unfolds."

