Last week, an international portal reported that Kareena Kapoor has been offered a key role in Salman Khan's next with the director duo Raj and DK.

FACT CHECK: Kareena Kapoor NOT offered Salman Khan’s Raj & DK film; casting to begin only in June

But it turns out to be absolutely fake news. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Kareena has not even met Raj and DK or Salman Khan. The script is still being written, and the makers will proceed to casting only towards the end of June. Right now, the only actor locked for the film is Salman Khan, and there has been no conversation around the female lead."

The source also reports that the team could go a little younger with the cast, as the dynamic between Salman and the female lead is far from what we see in conventional commercial films. "A call will be taken in June. It's a good suggestion out of someone's imagination to cast Kareena in the film, but unfortunately, there is no truth to the report."

Raj and DK are presently writing the script of this retired superhero film, and the narration with Salman will take place in the first week of June, once they wrap up the ongoing schedule of Farzi. The Raj and DK saga is produced by Atul Agnihotri with Mythri Productions.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Soha Ali Khan celebrate Saba Pataudi’s 50th birthday in intimate family bash

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