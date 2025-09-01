Veteran producer and cinematographer Prem Sagar, known for carrying forward the legacy of the Sagar family in Indian cinema and television, passed away yes morning at 10 AM. He was 77.

Prem Sagar, veteran producer and cinematographer, passes away at 77

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, Prem Sagar belonged to the 1968 batch. His rigorous training at FTII laid the foundation for his career in photography and cinematography, skills that he later used to define the look and feel of several memorable productions.

As the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, Prem Sagar played a vital role in Sagar Arts, the family production house. He worked behind the camera as a cinematographer and photographer for a number of their films, while also contributing as a producer to key projects. Sagar Arts holds a special place in Indian entertainment history, particularly for bringing the iconic television series Ramayan to audiences in the late 1980s—a show that went on to become a cultural landmark.

Prem Sagar’s creative contributions helped shape the visual identity of many projects under the Sagar Arts banner. While his father Ramanand Sagar is remembered for Ramayan, Prem Sagar ensured the family’s work remained relevant through later ventures, extending the legacy into the modern era of television.

His passing marks the end of an era for the Sagar family, who have been central to the growth of both Indian cinema and television. For generations of viewers, the name Sagar has been synonymous with storytelling rooted in Indian culture and mythology.

Prem Sagar’s death is a great loss to the film and television fraternity. As family, friends, and fans bid him farewell, his work and dedication to visual storytelling will continue to be remembered as an integral part of the Sagar family’s contribution to Indian entertainment.

