Pregnant Katrina Kaif's private balcony pictures leak; Sonakshi Sinha calls out media's "shameful" invasion of privacy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s private balcony pictures leak; Sonakshi Sinha calls out media’s “shameful” invasion of privacy

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has fiercely condemned a media portal for leaking private photos of pregnant Katrina Kaif relaxing on her balcony at her Mumbai residence, calling the act "shameful" and labeling those responsible as "nothing less than criminals."

Sonakshi took to social media, commenting, "What is wrong with you’ll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You’ll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful." The leaked images show Katrina, who is expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal, spending quiet time at home, and their unauthorized publication has sparked outrage among fans demanding police action against the invasion of privacy.

This incident recalls similar invasions faced by other actresses like Alia Bhatt, with supporters stressing the urgent need for respecting celebrities' privacy, especially during sensitive times like pregnancy. Neither Katrina nor Vicky have publicly addressed the leak, but the backlash reflects growing calls to address media ethics and safeguard personal boundaries more rigorously.

Also Read: Sunny Kaushal shares family’s excitement over Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy: “Sabko badi khushi hai, nervous bhi hain sab”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

