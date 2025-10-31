Dharma Productions’ next romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has finally locked its release date. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivek Soni directorial will release in theatres on April 10, 2026. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, the film marks Ananya and Lakshya’s first on-screen collaboration.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil to hit cinemas on April 10, 2026

The update comes just a day after Ananya Panday turned 27, keeping her fans engaged with back-to-back developments around her upcoming films. On her birthday, speculation was rife that Dharma Productions would unveil the first look of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, her next with Kartik Aaryan, followed by the trailer launch on Kartik’s birthday, as reported by Mid-Day. However, while no official asset was released, Kartik did share a behind-the-scenes video from a song shoot, giving fans a light-hearted glimpse into their chemistry on set.

Coming back to Chand Mera Dil, the project was first announced in November 2024, with an initial 2025 release window. With the new date now confirmed, the film is set to bring a fresh pairing to the big screen under the banner of Dharma Productions. Directed by filmmaker Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil promises to deliver an emotional yet contemporary take on love in the new age.

