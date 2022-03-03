comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.03.2022 | 11:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt to ring her birthday with beach vacation

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Alia Bhatt, who turns a year older on March 15, has a lot to celebrate this year. Her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is being lauded to the skies, and beyond.

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt to ring her birthday with beach vacation

Alia has received  congratulatory calls  from  practically the who’s- who of the film industry including Vidya Balan,  who many felt was the  right fit for Gangubai’s role, and told  Sanjay Leela Bhansali as much . But, even Vidya Balan thinks no one could have played Gangubai like Alia did.

“What can I say? It’s very humbling, very encouraging.  It gives me the strength to keep doing what I am doing,” says Alia during an interview.

She now confesses to being totally exhausted after the process of performing in and promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. “I need a break. And there is my birthday coming up. So I will be vacationing somewhere…I can’t tell you where right now. But I see a lot of blue water,” she reveals with a laugh.

Do we also see someone whose name begins with the letter ‘R’ with her in this watery paradise?

Also Read: Alia Bhatt is not able to hide her excitement as the Amul girl approves Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘Oh!My!God!’

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection , Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar to…

After Shah Rukh Khan announces Republic…

Bedhadak First Look: Karan Johar announces…

Trending Bollywood News: From Yash Raj Films…

Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj release…

Director Matt Reeves misses the premiere of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification