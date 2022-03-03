Alia Bhatt, who turns a year older on March 15, has a lot to celebrate this year. Her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is being lauded to the skies, and beyond.

Alia has received congratulatory calls from practically the who’s- who of the film industry including Vidya Balan, who many felt was the right fit for Gangubai’s role, and told Sanjay Leela Bhansali as much . But, even Vidya Balan thinks no one could have played Gangubai like Alia did.

“What can I say? It’s very humbling, very encouraging. It gives me the strength to keep doing what I am doing,” says Alia during an interview.

She now confesses to being totally exhausted after the process of performing in and promoting Gangubai Kathiawadi. “I need a break. And there is my birthday coming up. So I will be vacationing somewhere…I can’t tell you where right now. But I see a lot of blue water,” she reveals with a laugh.

Do we also see someone whose name begins with the letter ‘R’ with her in this watery paradise?

