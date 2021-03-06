Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.03.2021 | 11:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Pooja Bhatt gets steamy with Rahul Bose after 19 years

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

The gorgeous Pooja Bhatt long missing from the screen is back in the eminently engaging web series Bombay Begums on Netflix.

Pooja Bhatt gets steamy with Rahul Bose after 19 years

“And look at the coincidence. I have Rahul Bose as my co-star again in my comeback role. The last time I faced the camera, it was for Everybody Says I’m Fine in 2002 which was with Rahul and directed by Rahul,” chuckles Pooja at the vital vicissitudes of life during a lengthy interview with me.

Without giving away the plot it would be suffice to say that Pooja and Rahul share many intimate moments together. In fact Rahul Bose's guest appearance in Bombay Begums is almost a cue for some heavy-duty PDA (private display of affection).

“Somehow our destinies are intertwined,” Pooja sighs.

Pooja remembers being offered a role in Rahul Bose's directorial debut in 2011: "The last person who was brave enough to cast me was Rahul Bose in Everybody Says I’m Fine. He gave me no choice. He is my dearest friend. I confided in him about how disillusioned I was by the business of cinema and stardom. He offered me a role. I was aghast. ‘What kind of a friend are you? I just told you I’m sick of the industry and you’re offering me a role???!!!’ He insisted that only I could play Tanya in Everybody Says I Am Fine. But I am so glad he insisted. I am indebted to him.

Also Read: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash starrer Bombay Begums to premiere on Netflix on March 8, 2021

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hina Khan offers namaz for Gauahar Khan’s…

Sonu Sood to file a case against a fraudster…

Gauahar Khan’s father passes away, she asks…

Rakesh Roshan gets vaccinated with the first…

Rumi Jaffrey to revive Sushant Singh Rajput…

Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh Sawant…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification