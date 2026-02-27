During his current visit to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted selfie moment with the team of the globally popular Israeli web series Fauda. The Prime Minister met members of the internationally acclaimed anti-terror drama and later posted the photograph on social media on the second day of his visit, February 26. Adding a touch of humour to the interaction, he wrote, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work.”

PM Narendra Modi meets Fauda team in Israel, shares selfie moment

Over the years, Fauda has built a strong and loyal fan base in India, particularly among viewers drawn to its intense portrayal of counter-terror operations and complex political narratives.

Its official Indian adaptation, Tanaav, produced by Applause Entertainment, is poised to enter its third season. Set against the backdrop of militancy in Kashmir, the series has carved out its own identity while staying rooted in the thematic core of the original. Many critics and viewers have praised Tanaav for successfully localising the narrative and, in some quarters, even elevating it.

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab, who plays a key role in Tanaav, expressed her excitement at the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Israeli cast. “I wonder if he knows about its Indian adaptation. We have worked very hard to give Tanaav its own identity,” she said.

The meeting underscores the growing cultural bridge between India and Israel not only in diplomacy and technology, but also in storytelling and streaming content that resonates across borders.

