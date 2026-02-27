Film enthusiasts across social media have reacted strongly after Letterboxd unveiled its latest Top 500 Films list, with just nine Indian titles making the cut. The rankings, based on user ratings on the platform, have triggered debate about representation, global reach and how cinema is evaluated online.

Letterboxd’s Top 500 sparks debate over Indian Cinema’s limited presence

Among the Indian films featured are RRR, 3 Idiots and 12th Fail, along with entries from Satyajit Ray’s Apu Trilogy. While some welcomed the inclusions, many questioned the omissions. The absence of films by Guru Dutt and classics like Nayakan became a major talking point. “No Guru Dutt film and no Nayakan is just weird,” one user wrote, echoing a widely shared sentiment that landmark works of Indian cinema were overlooked.

Even the presence of certain newer films sparked discussion. One commenter remarked, “All are deserved, but we are definitely not represented enough,” suggesting the issue wasn’t individual titles but the overall number. Another debate centered around RRR, with a user stating, “RRR definitely deserves to be there, but definitely not over Oppenheimer and other better movies tbh.”

Some defended the rankings, pointing to the platform’s voting structure and global user base. A Reddit user noted that RRR has “over 350k views” on the platform, far higher than most Indian films, arguing that wider international engagement plays a significant role in such lists. The conversation has since grown beyond a single ranking, raising broader questions about how global cinephile communities engage with Indian cinema, and whether digital metrics can truly capture the depth and diversity of its legacy.

