The Madras High Court has passed an interim order restraining internet service providers and cable television operators from unlawfully broadcasting The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which released in theatres on February 28.

Madras High Court restrains illegal broadcast of The Kerala Story 2 until March 23

The order was issued on March 3 by Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy in response to two applications filed by Sunshine Pictures Limited, the producer of the film. The production house had approached the court apprehending possible copyright infringement around the time of the film’s theatrical release.

While considering the plea, the Court noted that the producer had submitted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate to establish ownership of the film’s copyright. The certificate describes the applicant as the producer, which the Court accepted as prima facie evidence at this stage.

The judge observed that in cases involving alleged illegal broadcasting, immediate intervention is often necessary. “In matters of this nature, it is likely that irreversible injury will occur unless unlawful broadcast is prevented at the threshold. At the same time, it is possible that the legitimate business interest of one or more respondents may be affected, in view of the expansive nature of the relief claimed. Therefore, it is necessary that the plaintiff shall indemnify in respect thereof,” the Court said.

Accordingly, the High Court granted an ad interim injunction restraining unauthorised broadcast of the film until March 23, 2026. The order stated: “Subject to this condition, orders of ad interim injunction as prayed for are granted in these two applications until 23.03.2026. Issue notice to the respondents returnable on 23.03.2026. Private notice is also permitted. The applicant shall comply with Order XXXIX Rule 3 of CPC.”

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 23.

Also Read: Vipul Shah on allegations that The Kerala Story 2 targets a particular religion: “Can I show Rehman Dakait as a Hindu?”; hits back at Anurag Kashyap’s comments: “He made a film about a father-daughter’s immoral relationship…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.