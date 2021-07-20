Bollywood Hungama

PEN Studios Jayantilal Gada suffers heart ailment; doctors fit pacemaker

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Leading film producer-distributor and founder of PEN Studios, Jayantilal Gada collapsed in his office a few days back and was rushed to the hospital. As per reports in a leading daily, he collapsed while at his office in Mumbai. Reportedly, Gada had to undergo surgery and got a pacemaker shifted in his heart.

Talking to the daily, Gada's son Dhaval said that his father did not collapse but was in a hospital and that doctors did fit a pacemaker in his heart. He also said that his father is better and has been discharged from the hospital.

The reports further said that Jayantilal Gada's company is largely a one-man show and he is currently producing a lot of films. He had also suffered loss about a few years ago and taken a sabbatical. However, he later came back stronger and backed films like RRR, Gangubai Katjiawadi, and BellBottom, all of which are yet to release.

