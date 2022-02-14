South Korean actress Park Bo Young shared some love and kindness once again on her birthday by donation 50 million won (Rs. 31 lakh approx) supporting under privileged young girls belonged to low-income families, aiding them with feminine hygiene kits.

International development cooperation NGO (non-governmental organization) G-Foundation reported that the actress donated 50 million won (Rs. 31 lakh approx) on February 12 for her birthday. The donation will be used to fund kits with sanitary products for young girls from low-income households so that they can have hygienic and safe menstruation, as per Soompi.

This isn’t the first time Park Bo Young shared generosity. The Strong Girl Bong-Soon star had previously donated 30 million won (around Rs. 19 lakh) on her birthday last year to the NGO Good Neighbors. She also extended her support for firefighters, the Community Chest of Korea, and the Korea Disaster Relief Association.

On the work front, Park Bo Young is reportedly in talks for lead role in a new drama by the director of All of Us Are Dead.

