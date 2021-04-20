Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown, there are several actors and actresses who haven’t had a release in a long time, in cinemas as well as on digital. But Parineeti Chopra has proved to be an exception. In a span of a month, she was seen in not one but three films. She opened her account this year with The Girl On The Train, which released directly on Netflix. This was followed by the theatrical release of the gritty fare Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and directed by Dibakar Banerjee. A week later, she was seen in Saina, which was also released in cinemas. It was the biopic of badminton legend Saina Nehwal.

And now it has come to light that the actress has quietly started work on her next film. It is an action thriller directed by her The Girl On The Train director Ribhu Dasgupta. A source says, “Parineeti Chopra is indeed shooting for Ribhu’s next in Turkey. The shoot is progressing well and the unit is taking care of all safety and Covid-appropriate measures. However, for some reason, they have decided not to publicize this aspect. A formal announcement of this project will be done in future.”

The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment and sees Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti. He has been a popular singer and actor and would also be seen in the much awaited sports drama, ’83 as former cricketer Madan Lal. Rajit Kapur, Kay Kay Menon and Dibyendu Bhattacharya also feature in the film. As per reports, it’s a revenge flick with Parineeti playing a secret agent. It is also reported that the film has an Indo-Pakistan backdrop.

After wrapping up this film, Parineeti Chopra will then begin filming for Animal, directed by Kabir Singh (2019) director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Parineeta in a recent interview had added that she is excited to team up with Ranbir Kapoor and that it’ll give her the chance to give her best. She also added that she’s looking forward to working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and that he’ll bring out a fine performance from her. Animal also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

