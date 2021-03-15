Bollywood Hungama

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger gets nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominations for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on Monday. The couple announced the nominations in 23 different categories. Among them, Priyanka's film The White Tiger which released earlier this year also received a nod in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Priyanka and Nick were visibly happy while announcing The White Tiger nomination and congratulated director Ramin Bahrani who is also credited for the screenplay of the film. The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao, and Priyanka Chopra. The film is adapted from the book titled The White Tiger authored by Aravind Adiga.

Ramin has been nominated alongside Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father, Chlo Zhao for Nomadland, Kemp Powers for One Night in Miami, and Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, Lee Kern for Borat Subsequent Movie.

The ceremony will take place in-person at Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre on April 25, after being pushed back from its original February 28 date.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2021: Mank leads Academy Awards nominations; Chadwick Boseman receives nod posthumously

