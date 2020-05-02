Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.05.2020 | 5:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Original Avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo to have virtual reunion

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Avengers Assemble! The original six Avengers - Chris Evans Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo - are set to reunite for a good cause! Chris Evans just launched his All-In Challenge prize which will give someone the opportunity to have virtual hang out with the original six Avengers.

Original Avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo to have virtual reunion

He took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Well I don’t think I can beat getting eaten by a dinosaur!! But how about playing some virtual games as well as a private Q&A with me and 5 of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner?"

Original Avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo to have virtual reunion

Interestingly, he debuted on Instagram for the challenge and quickly deleted the account.

All six Avengers were last seen Avengers: Endgame on that released last year in April 2019.

ALSO READ: Sebastian Stan reveals why Steve Rogers did not pass on Captain America title to Bucky in Avengers: Endgame

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Makers of Sharmaji Namkeen starring Rishi…

Dia Mirza joins nine women leaders of the…

"Perseverance comes naturally to me," says…

"How can I begin to feel alone when millions…

Kulmeet Makkar, CEO of the Film and…

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification