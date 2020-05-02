Avengers Assemble! The original six Avengers - Chris Evans Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson, Jeremy Renner, and Mark Ruffalo - are set to reunite for a good cause! Chris Evans just launched his All-In Challenge prize which will give someone the opportunity to have virtual hang out with the original six Avengers.

He took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Well I don’t think I can beat getting eaten by a dinosaur!! But how about playing some virtual games as well as a private Q&A with me and 5 of my closest friends named Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner?"

Interestingly, he debuted on Instagram for the challenge and quickly deleted the account.

All six Avengers were last seen Avengers: Endgame on that released last year in April 2019.