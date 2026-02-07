For years, the industry conversation around Varun Dhawan has been about he being a bona fide mass entertainer. The trade has always seen him as an actor whose box office bankability, especially in terms of opening power, has remained largely intact across cycles. And with Border 2 delivering a thunderous theatrical bonanza at the box office, the conversation around him is peaking. Over the past decade, he has built a reputation as a genuine box-office opener. He is the only one of his kind young star whose presence reliably converts into strong initials across genres. With the sweeping success of Border 2, that long-standing bankability is now being celebrated louder than ever.

Opening power, audience love and repeat value: Why Varun Dhawan checks every trade box

Trade circles have always placed immense value on an actor’s ability to bring audiences into theatres from Day 1, regardless of genre or scale. By that measure, Varun Dhawan has delivered consistently.

Across urban multiplexes and mass circuits alike, Varun has cultivated wide audience familiarity. His film choices, ranging from comic/festive entertainers like Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari to high-concept spectacles like Bhediya, have allowed him to stay visible across demographics.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh explains this beautifully, “Box-office stability comes from consistency. Varun Dhawan’s films regularly open well, and that is a huge plus in today’s market. A solid opening sets the tone for the entire theatrical run and provides confidence to exhibitors and distributors. He has maintained that strength over many years, which speaks to his connect with audiences.”

For trade, Varun Dhawan’s value has always been about his ability to open films strongly and connect with mass audience. With Border 2 adding a blockbuster to that foundation, he stands as one of today's Hindi cinema’s most bankable contemporary stars whose name continues to translate into box-office evoking confidence of studios and movie goers alike.

