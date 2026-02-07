Trouble continues to mount for Manoj Bajpayee’s film Ghuskhor Pandit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly personally instructed the state’s law enforcement agencies to register an FIR against the director, producers and members of the film’s team. This development significantly adds to the growing list of challenges confronting the project.

Manoj Bajpayee film Ghuskhor Pandit controversy reaches courts; Netflix reconsiders release

The teaser trailer of Ghuskhor Pandit—which translates to “corrupt priest” has triggered nationwide protests. Several organisations and individuals have demanded that the film’s title, which they describe as “casteist”, be changed immediately.

The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha in Jaipur has strongly opposed the title, stating that the controversy extends beyond cinema or entertainment value. According to the organisation, the title reflects a deepening caste-based mindset that it finds unacceptable.

In Bhopal, members of the Brahmin community have taken to the streets to protest against the film and its title, demanding that the trailer be removed. Protesters have warned of nationwide agitation if their demands are not met.

The matter has also reached the courts. A Public Interest Litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the film’s title.

Amid the escalating controversy, Netflix has reportedly taken down the teaser and promotional material of Ghuskhor Pandit. Earlier in the day, there was speculation that the film’s title might be changed. However, this writer has now been informed that the film may be dropped entirely from Netflix’s slate.

Also Read: After Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee addresses backlash over Ghooskhor Pandat title: “Not meant to be a statement about any community”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.