Fresh off the success of his box office grosser, Antim: The Final Truth where he essayed the lead protagonist’s role, actor Aayush Sharma will be next seen in the family drama Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Farhad Samji directorial will see Sharma play a pivotal role as one of the on-screen brothers of the lead protagonist of the film essayed by Salman Khan. The film is loosely based on a cross-cultural love story, with potent dosages of comedy, romance, and action injected within the narrative that will make this film of brotherhood a must-watch for family audiences.

It’s Official! Aayush Sharma joins the cast of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The 32-year-old actor confirms, “Yes, I am a part of the film and I’m looking forward to experimenting with my cinematic aptitude with this project. From a romantic drama to an action film and now a family drama, I’m grateful with how my innings in the film industry have panned out. I’ve never wanted to limit my creative aesthetics within one genre and my creative aptitude has always been a reflection of versatility and diversity. Going forward I’d love to explore newer genres and newer formats that leverage my innate authenticity and passion for the performing arts.”

Speaking about how this film will mark his second film opposite Salman Khan and third film under the Salman Khan Films banner he expands, “I am extremely grateful and humbled. This will be my second film opposite bhai and never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d earn the rare opportunity to feature alongside him in two consecutive projects. From my perspective, I see it as a blessing because I get to hone my craft in the presence of one of the cinematic legends of the country. It has been a great learning curve for me and there are so many avenues that I need to conquer.”

The film is slated to hit theatres in the latter half of 2022 or early 2023. It is produced by Salman Khan Films.The principal cast of the film consists of Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. Several other actors are expected to join the ensemble – from Northern and Southern industries.

