Nushrat Bharucha changes her spelling name to ‘Nushrratt Bharuccha’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Often, celebrities change their names in order to make it more appealing or due to numerology. Actress Nushrat Bharucha has been added to the list of celebs who've changed their spellings.

Nushrat Bharucha changes her spelling name to 'Nushrratt Bharuccha'

As per new Twitter and Instagram handles, Nushrat Bharucha has added 'r', 'c', and 't' in her name. It is now spelled as Nushrratt Bharuccha. Over the weekend, she went offline with her handles and returned with the new name. Though her Instagram handle is still verified even after the name change, her Twitter handle has gotten unverified. One loses their verified checkmark on Twitter when the username is changed.

Nushrat Bharucha changes her spelling name to 'Nushrratt Bharuccha'

We wonder what made Nushrratt Bharuccha change her spelling.

Nushrat Bharucha changes her spelling name to 'Nushrratt Bharuccha'

On the work front, she will be next starring in Chhalaang alongside Rajkummar Rao. It is directed by Hansal Mehta.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha heads for a dubbing session, says she’s happy to be close to work

