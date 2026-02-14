Parvathy Thiruvothu makes a striking impact with her special appearance in Tu Yaa Main, which was released on February 13, 2026. The National Award-winning actor collaborates with filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar in the film, playing a scuba instructor. A certain characteristic of her character makes for a narrative anchor for the plot and Parvathy delivers a subtle yet powerful performance that becomes crucial to the story, especially in the second half.

In the film, Parvathy’s character meets Shanaya Kapoor’s character during a crucial phase in her life. Their interaction is warm and gentle, showing a softer side of Shanaya’s character, and their interaction builds a narrative anchor in the film for her.

Parvathy’s role, while a special appearance, it leaves a lasting impact and reflects her strength in choosing meaningful characters. Her collaboration with Bejoy Nambiar also highlights their shared interest in layered storytelling. As Tu Yaa Main continues to attract audiences for its unique narrative, Parvathy’s special appearance stands out as one of the film’s most memorable surprises, proving once again why she remains one of the most compelling actors of her generation.

Up next, Parvathy has an exciting slate of upcoming projects that includes I, Nobody, directed by Nissam Basheer and co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran; Prathama Drishtya Kuttakkaar, directed by Shahad; a film with Don Palathara; and the HRX-Amazon series Storm in Hindi, directed by Ajitpal.

