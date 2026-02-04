Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal may be getting even bigger than originally planned. While Animal Park, the second instalment of the franchise, is still in the scripting stage, strong industry buzz suggests that Vanga could be contemplating expanding the narrative into a three-part saga.

Not just Animal Park, is Sandeep Reddy Vanga planning a part 3 of Animal too?

Though there has been no official announcement yet, sources familiar with the development indicate that the filmmaker’s creative ambitions for the sequel may have outgrown the idea of a simple two-part structure. “Vanga’s original plan was to tell the story in two films,” a source close to the project told this writer. “But while writing the second part, he realised the narrative had far more depth and material than could be contained in just one more instalment. That’s when the possibility of a third part entered the picture.”

If this plan moves forward, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to remain the common thread across all three films. Interestingly, insiders suggest that the antagonist may not be constant through the trilogy, with different villains potentially driving the conflict in Animal Park and a possible third film, allowing each chapter to explore new dimensions of the story.

At the moment, all decisions remain contingent on the final scripting of Animal Park. However, if the speculation proves true, Animal could well evolve into one of the most expansive character-driven franchises in recent Hindi cinema, redefining how dark, adult-themed narratives are mounted on a blockbuster scale.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor on Animal Park says: “It will be bigger, bolder, and more engaging”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.