The exciting teaser of Dacoit was launched with much fanfare in December in the presence of its lead actors, Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap. The Pan-India action entertainer was scheduled to release on March 19, 2026 and Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learned that Dacoit has been pushed.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “With March witnessing multiple releases and announcements, the makers of Dacoit have thoughtfully realigned the film’s release plans, shifting the date to April 10. It was earlier set to arrive alongside Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, making it a time when multiple highly anticipated films were slated to release together. The team holds great respect for both Dhurandhar as well as Toxic and their creative teams, and firmly believes that every theatrical release deserves its own moment with audiences.”

Trade sources believe that postponing the release date of Dacoit, previously described by the makers as a ‘gold fish’ among larger releases, reflects the maker’s confidence in the film’s content and its ability to strike a chord with the audiences. The source added, “Staying true to that thought, the decision to move to April 10 comes from a place of fairness and clarity, ensuring that Dacoit gets its due spotlight while audiences can enjoy all films on their own terms. It also reflects strategic planning and thoughtful timing, focused on the film’s theatrical experience.”

Dacoit is directed by Abhinay Deo, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and backed by S S Creations and Suniel Narang Production. As for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it is the sequel to the much-loved blockbuster, Dhurandhar (2025) and stars Ranveer Singh and others. Meanwhile, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is a multi-starrer, starring Yash of KGF fame, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and others.

