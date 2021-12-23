Actress Nora Fatehi’s car met with an accident on December 21 evening while she was at the launch event of her new music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’ with singer Guru Randhawa. Her driver reportedly hit an autorickshaw in Mumbai.

As per reports, Nora Fatehi wasn't in the car when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly bumped into the auto after which the onlookers were seen pulling his collar after the accident. He gave Rs. 1000 to the rickshaw driver after which he was allowed to leave the premises.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has been making headlines for her alleged link-up with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. As per the latest update, Fatehi will be a prosecution witness in the money laundering case. According to India Today, "The ED suspects that Nora Fatehi was allegedly gifted a BMW by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, she later revealed that Chandrashekhar gave her the car and that his wife, Leena Maria Paul, had also given her a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a "token of love"."

Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been mired in controversy in connection with the Rs. 200 crore extortion case in which Sukesh Chandrasekhar is allegedly the prime accused. ED has summoned both the actors several times for questioning.

