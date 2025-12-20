Recent online reports claiming that actress Kriti Sanon is replacing Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2 are not true, according to a source close to the development.

The source said that stories suggesting that new casting decisions are already underway are completely baseless. “All reports doing the rounds about Kick 2, including speculation around casting changes, are completely false and baseless. No official details have been planned, and the makers will share information only when the time is right,” the source said.

This denial doesn’t mean the sequel won’t happen at all. Earlier updates confirmed that work on the Kick franchise is ongoing and the script has been in development, but there is no official plan at this time to share casting details.

Industry observers say that while Kick 2 remains a long anticipated sequel for fans of the 2014 blockbuster, official confirmation from the producers is still awaited, and speculation should be treated with caution until then.

