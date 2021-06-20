Bollywood Hungama

“No truth to buying high-end car for my son”, Sonu Sood refutes rumours of buying Rs. 3 cr luxury car

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

On Saturday the internet went wild with a story that philanthropist Sonu Sood had bought a Rs 3 crore high-end car for his elder son Ishaan who recently turned 18. The report claimed Sonu Sood had gifted his son the luxury car on Father’s Day. Sonu completely refutes the report. “There is no truth to this. I haven’t bought a car for my son. The car was brought to our home for a trial. We went on a test run. But that’s it. We didn’t buy the car.”

Sonu wonders where the Father’s Day angle came from. “Why would I gift my son a car on Father’s Day? Shouldn’t he be gifting me something? After all it’s my day! Jokes aside, the best Father’s Day gift my two sons can gift me is to spend the day with me. I hardly have any time for them. Now that they’re growing up, they have their own life. So spending the day together is a luxury that I think I’ve earned myself.”

Sonu is gratified by the netizens’ response to the report on his luxury-car indulgence. “I think 90 percent of the comments below the reports were favourable. They said, if I had purchased a car it’s about time I did something for myself and my family. This positivity and unquestioning love that I’ve got during these months when I have reached out to people with a helping hand are the best gift I’ve received in my life. No matter how much the skeptics try to influence public opinion against me my good work won’t be doubted by my well-wishers out there.”

Of late there have been many questions about the sources of Sonu’s charitable resources. He is unfazed. “Let them ask the questions. I have the answers for those I am answerable to. The rest I don’t care about. The doubters can’t deter me from my work. I will continue to help the needy.”

Also Read: Dwarf artists reach out to Sonu Sood and Salman Khan for help amid pandemic

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

