“My third daughter Gia Vanessa Snow came home in December. Our twin daughters Vienna and Bella were also born in Vancouver at my parents-in-law’s place. My wife and I thought about having Gia in India. But since our twin girls were born so beautifully without any problems in Vancouver, and since our daughters insisted that they would like their sibling to be born at their Nana and Nanee’s residence we decided to have the baby in Canada. My three daughters complete my life. I am surrounded by beautiful girls. I love it! It’s another girl in our family. We had already decided that either a girl or a boy would be equally welcome.

If it was a boy it would have been Laxmi, Saraswati and Ganesha in our family. Since it’s another girl it is Laxmi, Saraswati and Parvati... I consider myself most blessed. I’ve become Charlie, now that I’ve got three angels. Charlie’s Angels, Laxmi Saraswati and Parvati. As a father I believe I want my children to be kind and gentle. At the same time they should be assertive, completely able to be the master of their universe.”

