No kiss for Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt

BySubhash K. Jha

Ever since Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela  Bhansali parted ways, there has been many speculative articles as to why the creative separation occurred. One of the theories for the  misadventure doing the rounds is that there was a  kiss in the script that Salman refused to do.

However, a source close to Sanjay Leela Bhansali laughs off the kiss theory. “First there was no kiss to begin with. And even if there was, Salman would have known about it from the start.”

It is a commonly known fact in the Indian entertainment industry that Salman doesn’t kiss or indulge in any overt intimacy with his leading ladies. “Every filmmaker knows that Salman doesn’t kiss on screen. Having said that, if Sanjay Bhansali could  get Amitabh Bachchan to kiss Rani Mukerji in Black  as it was  the dire need of the script, then why would Salman not agree to a kiss if the need arises? However, there was no kiss at all in Inshallah. This is just a wild stab in the dark,” says  the source.

Salman Khan’s no-intimacy clause with his heroines remains even if the lady with the puckered lips is Katrina Kaif. It so happened that Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to Salman’s 2012 Republic Day blockbuster, had a sequence of intense intimacy between Salman and Katrina. “Everyone felt this just once Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and  also because ….well, it’s Katrina. But no. Salman  refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his darndest to convince Salman. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped,” says a  source in the know.

Salman has, over the years, repudiated onscreen intimacy to the point of being considered a prude. He not only refuses to indulge in any physical proximity with his leading ladies he also won’t play grey or negative characters. He turned down  Abbas-Mustan’s Baazigar for the character’s bent  towards moral deviancy.

It went on to be milestone in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. But ask Salman Khan if he cares.

Also Read: Salman Khan says Inshallah will happen but not with him

