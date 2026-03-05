According to sources, the film will not only feature horror elements but it will be a slasher comedy also blending in satire, gore and exaggerated performances.

In a fresh update on Karan Johar’s upcoming horror venture with Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Collin D’Cunha has reportedly been approached to direct the project. According to a recent report by Variety India, the film is shaping up to be an unconventional genre blend — a slasher comedy that mixes satire, witty dialogue, gore and exaggerated performances.

Collin D’Cunha roped in to direct Aditya Roy Kapur starrer produced by Dharma Productions: Report

The development adds a new layer of intrigue to the project, which was first reported by Bollywood Hungama in January. At the time, it was revealed that Aditya Roy Kapur had signed on to headline a horror thriller backed by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions. Now, with Collin D’Cunha — known for his work on Call Me Bae and Do You Wanna Partner — being considered for the director’s chair, the film is expected to lean heavily into a playful and self-aware tone while retaining elements of horror. Sources suggest the film’s style and storytelling approach could be reminiscent of the cult parody franchise Scary Movie, combining genre tropes with humour and over-the-top moments.

When the project was first reported earlier this year, a source shared details about how the collaboration came together. “Karan Johar has locked a horror thriller for his banner, Dharma Productions and has roped in Aditya Roy Kapur to play the lead character. Adi read the script and didn't take long to come on board. It's a unique project, and everyone at Dharma is bullish about the theatrical prospects of the genre,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

The film is currently in the early stages of development, with pre-production work already underway at Dharma Productions. Another key element of the project — the female lead — is also reportedly being finalised. According to earlier information, the makers are in advanced discussions with a top-tier actress to star opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sharing further details about the timeline, the source had also revealed that the team is planning to begin filming later this year. “The prep work has already begun at Dharma, but the director's name has been kept under wraps for now”, the source had added.

With Collin D’Cunha now likely to helm the film and the project reportedly leaning into the slasher-comedy genre, the collaboration between Aditya Roy Kapur and Dharma Productions appears to be shaping up as an unusual addition to the studio’s slate. The film is currently expected to go on floors in May 2026.

Also Read: Pragya Kapoor on 10 years of Fitoor: “This script is a masterclass in script writing”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.