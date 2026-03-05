Salman Khan has been in discussions with Raj & DK for the past three months, and if reliable sources are to be believed, something exciting is finally taking shape. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker duo is developing a quirky superhero film for Salman, said to be along the lines of the Hollywood blockbuster Hancock.

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to play a retiring superhero in Raj & DK’s next; November 2026 start likely

“Salman Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire from saving the world, having grown weary of doing the same thing on repeat. But circumstances refuse to let him live in peace and keep pulling him back into action time and again, eventually pushing him into a larger conflict. The narrative blends broad comedy with superhero beats essentially, a high-concept superhero comedy,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.