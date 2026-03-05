Salman Khan has been in discussions with Raj & DK for the past three months, and if reliable sources are to be believed, something exciting is finally taking shape. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the filmmaker duo is developing a quirky superhero film for Salman, said to be along the lines of the Hollywood blockbuster Hancock.
EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to play a retiring superhero in Raj & DK’s next; November 2026 start likely
“Salman Khan will be seen as a superhero who wants to hang up his cape and retire from saving the world, having grown weary of doing the same thing on repeat. But circumstances refuse to let him live in peace and keep pulling him back into action time and again, eventually pushing him into a larger conflict. The narrative blends broad comedy with superhero beats essentially, a high-concept superhero comedy,” a source informed Bollywood Hungama.
The source further informed that Salman Khan has loved the idea, and is awaiting Raj and DK to come up with the complete screenplay. "Salman's concern is the budget. He has asked Raj and DK to develop it with the right budget in mind, as Salman is in no mood to do an expensive superhero film. The director duo is working on the script, keeping Salman Khan's character traits in mind," the source informed Bollywood Hungama further.
A narration of Salman Khan with Raj and DK is expected to take place in the month of April 2026. "He is excited by the flm and if all goes well, it will go on floors in November 2026. It's produced by Mythri Productions with Reel Life Entertainment."
The film could mark the first collaboration of Salman Khan with Raj and DK and Mythri, and this is definitely an exciting coup to watch out for. The superhero genre brings an additional theatrical dynamic to the audiences.
Also Read: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Ajay Devgn starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali film gets special premiere at Indian Film Festival in Rome
BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES
Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.