comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.02.2022 | 2:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Nina Dobrev Joins Aaron Eckhart in upcoming action-thriller The Bricklayer

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Vampire Diaries and xXx: Return Of Xander Cage actress Nina Dobrev has joined Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) in action-thriller The Bricklayer, which will start next month in Europe.

According to Deadline, in The Bricklayer, someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is responsible. As the world begins to unite against the U.S., the CIA must lure it’s most brilliant – and rebellious – operative out of retirement, forcing him to confront his checkered past while unraveling an international conspiracy.

Cliffhanger and Die Hard 2 filmmaker Renny Harlin is directing the movie. The film is set to shoot at Millennium’s Nu Boyana Greece studio and its Nu Boyana Bulgaria facility. Screenplay comes from Hanna Weg and Matt Johnson. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson and Tanner Mobley from Millennium will serve as executive producers.

Bulgarian-born Canadian actress Nina Dobrev is best known for her roles in the CW’s The Vampire Diaries, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Summit’s Perks of Being a Wallflower. Recent features include Netflix’s Love Hard and Universal’s Redeeming Love while upcoming are Netflix’s The Out-Law and comedy The Reunion. Aaron Eckhart, on the other hand, is starring as former President Gerald Ford in Showtime’s The First Lady, which will mark the actor’s biggest small-screen role to date.

Also Read: Scream to get a sequel; Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to direct

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

HBO renews Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney starrer…

Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi to release in…

ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha to make comeback…

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim:…

Sherlyn Chopra granted protection bail by…

Vicky Kaushal to play a pivotal role in Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification