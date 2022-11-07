comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2022 | 3:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Nimrat Kaur wraps the first schedule for Happy Teachers Day in Pune; calls it ‘enthralling experience’

Bollywood News

Happy Teachers Day, produced by Dinesh Vijan, will star Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan in the lead.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

All-rounder actress Nimrat Kaur known for her brilliant performance in blockbusters like Airlift and Lunchbox recently gave us the brilliant Dasvi earlier this year. The talented actress has received high praise for giving us some of the path-breaking and nuanced characters in the Hindi film industry. She is currently working on Happy Teachers’ Day. 

Nimrat Kaur wraps the first schedule for Happy Teachers Day in Pune; calls it ‘enthralling experience’

Nimrat Kaur wraps the first schedule for Happy Teachers Day in Pune; calls it ‘enthralling experience’

Nimrat Kaur just finished the first schedule of the shoot in Pune city. “Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia. I have spent the first year of my school studying here and being back in the education environment took me back to my childhood. The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience.” shared Nimrat Kaur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

The filming began last month. Announcing the same, Nimrat had shared a post on her Instagram, where she was seen holding a clapboard. In a statement, she had said, “I am very excited to be in Pune, to be shooting the film. Incidentally, Pune is a city where I went to my first school ever. I was in Holloway Primary School College Of Military Engineering Pune here in my first standard. So, it's very interesting coming back here with a theme like 'Happy Teachers Day', a story that revolves around the education world.”

Happy Teachers’ Day is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production. The film is set to release on Teacher’s Day next year, which is September 5, 2023.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra OTT version is different from theatrical; says, “I added some bits in Shiva and Isha’s love story”

More Pages: Happy Teachers' Day Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last…

After Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and…

Jawan faces plagiarism allegations; Tamil…

Ranveer Singh to be exclusively managed by…

Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey gets a new…

Adipurush makers set a new release date;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification