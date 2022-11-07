All-rounder actress Nimrat Kaur known for her brilliant performance in blockbusters like Airlift and Lunchbox recently gave us the brilliant Dasvi earlier this year. The talented actress has received high praise for giving us some of the path-breaking and nuanced characters in the Hindi film industry. She is currently working on Happy Teachers’ Day.

Nimrat Kaur wraps the first schedule for Happy Teachers Day in Pune; calls it ‘enthralling experience’

Nimrat Kaur just finished the first schedule of the shoot in Pune city. “Being in Pune for the shoot felt like a hit of nostalgia. I have spent the first year of my school studying here and being back in the education environment took me back to my childhood. The shoot was quite an enthralling experience in itself and I’m really looking forward to completing filming and presenting the film to the audience.” shared Nimrat Kaur.

The filming began last month. Announcing the same, Nimrat had shared a post on her Instagram, where she was seen holding a clapboard. In a statement, she had said, “I am very excited to be in Pune, to be shooting the film. Incidentally, Pune is a city where I went to my first school ever. I was in Holloway Primary School College Of Military Engineering Pune here in my first standard. So, it's very interesting coming back here with a theme like 'Happy Teachers Day', a story that revolves around the education world.”

Happy Teachers’ Day is a social thriller directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale and presented by Dinesh Vijan. The film will be Nimrat Kaur’s second venture in a lead role with Maddock Production. The film is set to release on Teacher’s Day next year, which is September 5, 2023.

