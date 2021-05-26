Bollywood Hungama

Nidhhi Agerwal starts a one-stop organisation for all COVID-19 related help

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Niddhi Agerwal has done a lot of charity and donation work to help people during this pandemic time. Now, she has started an organization called Distribute Love, which will be a one-stop destination for all your requirements, whether it’s Covid-related or otherwise.

Nidhhi Agerwal starts a one-stop organisation for all COVID-19 related help

Talking about starting this new initiative, Nidhhi Agerwal said, “I am starting a charitable organization. It’s called Distribute Love. It’s a website where people can put in their requests, and whatever help is possible, I can provide them. It could be basic necessities, medication, or whatever they might need. This is especially for Covid. I have a team that is working with me, and we will be able to arrange things. Once we start rolling looking at the requests we will decide how we want to take things further. Enough talk, time for action now.”

On the work front, Nidhhi Agerwal was last seen in the Tamil-language action drama film, Bhoomi.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares behind-the-scenes pictures from jewellery ad shoot with Regina Cassandra, Nidhhi Agerwal, Manju Warrier and Reba Monica John

