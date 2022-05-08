We have the fourteenth Doctor Who, already! Ncuti Gatwa, popularly known as Eric Effiong in British Netflix dramedy Sex Education, will be the new Doctor. He takes over the role from Jodie Whittaker who was the first female Doctor since 2017.

According to an official statement released by BBC, Ncuti said, “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Ncuti Gatwa becomes the second Black actor to portray a doctor, following Jo Martin, who was seen in the role of “Fugitive Doctor” Ruth Clayton in a 2020 episode of Doctor Who.

Fans began to speculate some announcement was coming ahead of BAFTAs 2022 when both Ncuti Gatwa and showrunner Russell T. Davies posted on Instagram - a cryptic equation of two hearts, a plus sign and a blue square. Davies will be taking over the new season as showrunner from Chris Chibnall.

The production on Doctor Who new season will begin later this year.

