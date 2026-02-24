For years, actor Amitabh Bachchan has maintained a Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Juhu residence, Jalsa. However, this past weekend, the actor skipped the ritual due to work commitments. He has now revealed that he was in Hyderabad to begin shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2 goes on floors in Hyderabad: Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS with Kamal Haasan

On February 24, Bachchan took to his blog to explain his absence. Sharing pictures of fans gathered outside his home despite prior notice, he wrote, “told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come, since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm .. ... even this cute little fellow (dog),” alongside images showing a sea of admirers waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

Later, the actor apologised to his fans and confirmed that work on the sequel had commenced. He also shared behind-the-scenes photographs from the set, including images of his transformation into Ashwatthama and a candid moment with co-star Kamal Haasan.

Expressing his happiness at collaborating with Haasan again, Bachchan wrote, “but apologies .. work first .. rest later .. ... and meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday ..My love.”

The sequel, directed by Nag Ashwin, has gone on floors months after reports emerged about Deepika Padukone’s exit from the franchise. While the makers have not officially announced a replacement for her character SUM-80 (Sumathi), there have been reports suggesting that Sai Pallavi is in advanced talks to step into the role.

