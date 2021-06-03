Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, popularly known as Devi Vishwakumar from Never Have I Ever, has signed her first film role with the upcoming romantic comedy The Netherfield Girls, set at Netflix.

The upcoming project will remark her second Netflix's coming-of-age series. According to Entertainment Weekly, "The 19-year-old Canadian actress will lead the streaming service's new romantic comedy The Netherfield Girls as Lizzie Bennett, a reimagined version of Austen's famous character at the center of her beloved novel Pride & Prejudice."

Lizzie Bennet eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr. Wrong is Mr. Right. On Wednesday, Netflix tweeted, "Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will star in The Netherfield Girls, a fresh and funny contemporary adaptation of Pride & Prejudice (think Easy A or 10 Things I Hate About You)."

On the professional front, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is gearing up for second season for Never Have I Ever.

