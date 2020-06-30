The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till July 31. But, film and TV shootings are slowing resuming following the safety measures and adhering to the government protocols in place. This lockdown has been productive for actress Neena Gupta.

Speaking to a daily, the actress said that she has given nod to three scripts in the last three months after reading six projects. The actress did not divulge into the details but one of the projects is Shaad Ali’s next. She is looking forward to the project. The actress, who is currently in Uttarakhand, said that she will return to Mumbai only when she has to resume work.

In another interesting news, Bengaluru based journalist Afsha Khan Jayapal is helping her in shaping her autobiography. She said that it was quite toxic going down the memory lane but one has to revisit it when penning a book. The outline is ready and they are currently working on a title.

Neena Gupta was last seen in the web series Panchayat.

