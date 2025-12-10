Remo D’Souza is set to present a refreshing take with his upcoming film, Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, a quirky, humorous story where perfection takes a backseat and madness leads the way in love. Stepping into the project is none other than actor Jitendra Kumar, renowned for his relatable and earnest portrayals across hit series and films. Mahvash will be playing the female lead opposite Jitendra Kumar.

Jitendra Kumar and Mahvash to lead Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, presented by Remo D’Souza; deets inside!

The romantic-comedy, which promises a heartfelt and hilarious cinematic treat, is written by Pradeep Singh and will be directed by Jayesh Pradhaan. It is produced by Ishan Shilpi Verma, Vishal Tyagi, and Anwar Ali Khan in association with Kuree Studio and Shaisha Motion Pictures and music by national award winner, the legendary Ismail Darbar.

Addressing the film's unique concept, Remo D’Souza expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "In my journey as a filmmaker, I've always loved narratives that are rooted in reality yet filled with a unique spark. Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain is exactly that it celebrates imperfection. It's about finding your kind of crazy in someone else, and having a relatable and bankable actor like Jitendra Kumar on board, with his fantastic ability to blend comedy and vulnerability, ensures this film will strike a chord with the audience."

This new venture sees Jitendra Kumar, loved for his acclaimed performances across Panchayat, Kota Factory, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the recently released Bhagwat: Chapter One – Raakshas, has been portraying diverse characters with authenticity and emotional depth. The actor shared saying, "The title itself, Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, perfectly captures the spirit of true, unfiltered love. Playing a wonderfully flawed and real character in this film is a refreshing challenge. I believe the film will resonate with anyone who understands that the most beautiful relationships are often the most imperfect ones."

Mahvash also shared her thoughts on joining the cast, "This isn't just a love story; it's a wonderfully chaotic story! What drew me in was how real and imperfect the characters are; they feel like people you genuinely know. I can't wait for audiences to embrace the beautiful madness of this film."

With Remo D’Souza coming on board as presenter, director Jayesh Pradhaan’s clear, heartfelt vision and the leading pair's signature blend of humor and vulnerability is highly anticipated, suggesting that this new film is poised to capture the hearts of audiences nationwide by celebrating the messy, beautiful reality of love.

