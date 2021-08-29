Bollywood Hungama

NCB arrests Armaan Kohli for illegal possession of cocaine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested actor Armaan Kohli for illegal possession of drugs, on August 29. On Saturday, August 28, the actor's residence was raided after which the same evening, he was taken to NCB office for questioning.

According to the reports, on Saturday, a team of the anti-drugs agency had intercepted one major drug peddler, Ajay Raju Singh. He was in possession of illegal drugs. The same day, the agency launched a follow up operation after interrogation of Singh. Following his inputs, the agency headed to Armaan Kohli's house. As per reports, a small quantity of cocaine was recovered.

Armaan Kohli was arrested in 2018 by the Excise department. He was caught possessing 41 bottles of scotch whiskey at his residence which was against the law.

On the work front, Armaan Kohli has worked in films like Jaani Dushman and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Also Read: NCB raids residence of actor Armaan Kohli in drugs case, taken in for questioning 

