Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2021 | 11:50 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next is a crime thriller

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is shooting in the nights in London for his new project Sangeen in spite of the city going into another lockdown. “It’s tough. But you know what they say? The show must go on. We’re working in a Covid bubble, and following all the guidelines. I am here in London for a month,” informs Nawaz.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s next is a crime thriller

The actor says he can’t reveal much about the film or his role. “It is a thriller. I play the protagonist of the film. Beyond that I am not allowed to say anything.”

The director Jaideep Chopra had made a thriller titled Maazi in 2013. The interesting aspect of Sangeen is that Nawazuddin plays a completely positive character, no shades of grey at all for a change.

Says Nawaz, “I have played quite a lot of positive characters in Manto, Ghoomketu, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, etc. It is just that my dark portrayals have left a deeper impact. During the lockdown I’ve been watching films from all over the world. Every film, every performance has something to teach me. There are so many different platforms for acting from the stage to street plays to cinema.”

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui flies to London for his next project, Sangeen

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Price re-negotiation for Yash’s KGF 2; Excel…

“Please don’t insult me by simplifying my…

Ranbir Kapoor signs his next with Kabir…

Ranbir Kapoor to shoot for two new films in…

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Yash and Sanjay Dutt shoot deadly climax of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification