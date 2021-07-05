Bollywood Hungama

Naseeruddin Shah is getting discharged today

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There is good news for all Naseeruddin Shah fans(including me). He will finally  go home today.

Naseeruddin Shah is getting discharged today

When I asked him if he was being discharged  from the hospital yesterday, as he had indicated earlier, Naseer Saab stated, “I am fine. Going home tomorrow(Monday).”

This is cause for joy and relief for his family - wife Ratna, daughter Heeba, sons Imaad and Vivaan, who have been consistently monitoring  his health.

On June 30, when I had reached out to Naseer Saab about his health, he had replied, “Patch on the lung, investigations on. Thanks for your good wishes.”

Also Read: Naseeruddin Shah says he’s likely to be discharged on Sunday

