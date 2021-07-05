There is good news for all Naseeruddin Shah fans(including me). He will finally go home today.

When I asked him if he was being discharged from the hospital yesterday, as he had indicated earlier, Naseer Saab stated, “I am fine. Going home tomorrow(Monday).”

This is cause for joy and relief for his family - wife Ratna, daughter Heeba, sons Imaad and Vivaan, who have been consistently monitoring his health.

On June 30, when I had reached out to Naseer Saab about his health, he had replied, “Patch on the lung, investigations on. Thanks for your good wishes.”

