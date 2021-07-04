On July 3, Saturday, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao annoucned their separation in a joint statement. They said that their decision is mutual and that they will co-parent their son. The couple decided to separate after 15 years of marriage.

A day after the announcement, a video of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao addressing the people regarding their separation has gone viral. In the video, a visibly happy Aamir and Kiran are seen sitting together during a zoom call. Aamir said in Hindi, "We understand that the news of our separation might have upset some and shocked others. But we would like to say that we are very happy and are still one family. There has been a change in our relationship but we are still together (Aamir holds Kiran's hand). And Paani Foundation is like Azad for us. The foundation is like our child. We will always be a family and request all to please pray for us and hope that we always remain happy.” While Kiran did not speak up, she was seen nodding in agreement with Aamir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)



The joint statement by Aamir and Kiran announcing their separation read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love."

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s popular crime drama Raakh screened at Bandra Film Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.