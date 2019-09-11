Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.09.2019 | 9:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Nandita Das to feature in an anthem against colour bias

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nandita Das has often spoken about colour bias system in the country. Now, Mahesh Mathai has directed an anthem called ‘India’s Got Colour’ which fights against the system. The two minute video includes Ali Fazal, Nandita, Konkona Sen Sharma, Divya Dutta among others.

Nandita Das to feature in an anthem against colour bias

Nandita Das says that the idea is to change the mindset to a more holistic celebration of skin colour in India. She said that we are 1.3 billion people and have that made shades of skin tone. Nandita also admitted that the films have glorified fair skin which has led to bias.

Nandita Das, on the work front, is returning to Telugu cinema this year with Virata Parvam 1992.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rakul Preet Singh has a logical explanation…

EXCLUSIVE: “I have given a tribute to…

Emraan Hashmi reveals that the films he has…

Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi was bullied in…

Urmila Matondkar quits Congress, cites…

WOAH! Aamir Khan reveals that he had…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification