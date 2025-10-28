The top Bollywood production house, led by Sajid Nadiadwala, expands its real estate footprint with twin purchases in one of South Mumbai’s most exclusive locales.

In a high-profile real estate move, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (NGE) — the banner behind some of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters — has acquired two premium apartments in Prabhadevi, Mumbai, for a staggering Rs. 36.57 crore. According to property registration data reviewed by Square Yards on the Maharashtra government’s Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal, both deals were finalized in October 2025.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment buys two luxury apartments worth Rs. 36.57 crores in Prabhadevi, Mumbai

The company, helmed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is known for its extravagant cinematic vision — and now, its taste in luxury real estate seems to match that flair. The newly purchased residences are located in Hubtown Twenty-Five South, one of South Mumbai’s most coveted high-rise developments that offers panoramic sea views, modern architecture, and world-class amenities.

As per the documents, the first apartment is priced at Rs.18.57 crores and spans a RERA carpet area of 222.13 sq. m. (2390 sq. ft.) with an additional area of 19.40 sq. m. (208 sq. ft.). The purchase includes two car parking spaces, with Rs. 1.11 crore paid in stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 in registration charges.

The second apartment, also in the same tower, is valued at Rs. 18 crore and features a RERA carpet area of 221.30 sq. m. (2382 sq. ft.) plus 12.86 sq. m. (138 sq. ft.) of extra space, along with two car parking slots. This deal involved Rs. 1.08 crore in stamp duty and Rs. 30,000 in registration charges.

Situated in the upscale Prabhadevi neighbourhood, the property offers the perfect blend of exclusivity and convenience. The area is known for its proximity to the Siddhivinayak Temple, Worli, and Dadar, while providing seamless connectivity to key commercial hubs like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point.

With this acquisition, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment — the powerhouse behind hits such as Kick, Housefull, Heropanti, and Bawaal — continues to expand its legacy beyond cinema. Known for its commitment to high production values and creative excellence, the company’s latest investment in luxury real estate further reflects its stature as one of Bollywood’s most successful and influential production houses.

These twin purchases reaffirm that for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, success isn’t just confined to the silver screen — it’s now making waves in Mumbai’s elite property circuit too.

