Music legend Pandit Jasraj passed away on Monday at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his daughter Durga Jasraj. Pandit Jasraj was a celebrated musician who was recipient of the Padma Shri (1975), Padma Bhushan (1990) and the Padma Vibhushan (2000).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his twitter to express grief over the demise of the musician. "The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti," he wrote.

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020



Jasraj had a musical career spanning over 80 years, he was introduced to vocal music by his father and was later trained as a table accompanist under the tutelage of his elder brother.

In September last year, a minor planet, between Mars and Jupiter, was named after him. International Astronomical Union (IAU) named minor planet 2006 VP32 (number -300128) , discovered on November 11, 2006, as ‘Pandit Jasraj’ which traverses the cosmos between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.