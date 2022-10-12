Angela Lansbury won an Oscar nomination for her first role in the 1944 film Gaslight, and gained international acclaim for her performance in Murder, She Wrote. On October 11, the actress passed away ‘peacefully in her sleep’ at the age of 96.

Murder, She Wrote star Angela Lansbury dies ‘peacefully in her sleep’ at the age of 96

According to Deadline, the three-time Oscar nominee and Murder, She Wrote star’s death was announced by her family. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” the statement reads.

A private family ceremony is scheduled to be held at a later date. Lansbury is best known for starring in whodunit series Murder, She Wrote, where she portrayed the role of writer-detective Jessica Fletcher for 12 seasons. Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she landed the role. Following its premiere in September 1984, the show came to an end on May 19, 1996.

She also received three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her breakthrough roles in 1944’s Gaslight, 1945’s The Picture Of Dorian Gray and 1962’s The Manchurian Candidate. Nearly seven decades after her first film, she was celebrated with an Honorary Award from the Academy in 2013.

Her other movie credits include National Velvet (1944), The Dark At the Top of the Stairs (1960), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971) and The Mirror Crack'd (1980), Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney classic Beauty And The Beast (1991) and much more.

Also Read: Timothée Chalamet starrer sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two pre-pones release; will release theatrically on November 3, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.