Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.03.2020 | 11:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thappad Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Baaghi 3 Angrezi Medium Love Aaj Kal Malang
follow us on

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra is miffed with the growing friendship between Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma

ByAnam Shaikh

Bigg Boss 13 fame, Paras Chhabra is currently looking for a potential bride on a new reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He is accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill on the show that is also looking for a groom. While the two have 5 contestants each to pick out from, the show seems to be taking different twists and turns every day. One of the female contestants is Jasleen Matharu who has also appeared on Bigg Boss 12 with Anup Jalota, whom she refers to as her teacher now.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Paras Chhabra is miffed with the growing friendship between Jasleen Matharu and Mayur Verma

While she’s on the show, she has been getting really close to Mayur Verma and Paras Chhabra is clearly not comfortable with the idea. During last night’s episode, Paras confronted Jasleen and also claimed that it looks like she is clearly in love with Mayur. Jasleen tried to explain things out but Paras was in no mood to listen to her. Jasleen then spoke to Mayur and questioned if she had ever said that she loves him, post which she asked him not to flirt around with her.

Well, who out of the three is right according to you? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma says only a girl like her can handle Paras Chhabra

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kajol says men took seven steps back after…

Deepika Padukone gives the Paris Fashion…

Alia Bhatt joins hands with Priyanka Chopra…

Bhumi Pednekar supports initiative in Bhopal…

Go Goa Gone 2 to have aliens and not…

Mumbai Saga: Emraan Hashmi says grey…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification