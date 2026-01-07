Finding love has just been taken a notch higher as India’s biggest youth dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla, returns with its 16th season, i.e. bigger, bolder and spicier. Hosted by the ultimate Queen of Hearts - Sunny Leone, who recently celebrated a decade of her iconic journey with the show, joined by her charming co-host, the King of Hearts - Karan Kundrra. This time the drama dose has doubled up with our Mischief Maker duo - Nia Sharma and Uorfi. Gear up for MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa, set against the scenic coast of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, where 32 hot & single girls and boys step up their game to win 'Pyaar ya Paisa'. Instax Fujifilm presents MTV Splitsvilla X6 Co-powered by Sofy, NEWME, Envy Perfumes and Philips Body Groomer starting 9th January on Fri, Sat & Sun at 7 pm on MTV India and JioHotstar.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 to premiere on January 9 with new format; details inside!

‘MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar Ya Paisa’ brings a new twist, picking up from where ex-contestants Digvijay and Kashish left off last season. This time, contestants will be divided into the ‘Pyaar Villa’ and the ‘Paisa Villa’, where love and money come into play. Watch to see who finds their match and wins the game!

Speaking about the launch of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa, host Sunny Leone said, “Splitsvilla has always been very close to my heart because it reflects how love, relationships and choices keep evolving with every generation. Over the years, I’ve seen the show grow with changing mindsets, dating styles and the realities of modern love. This season, with the ‘Pyaar ya Paisa’ twist, the stakes are higher than ever - emotions will be tested, bonds will be challenged and surprises will come from the most unexpected places. I’m truly excited to take this journey once again and can’t wait for all the Splitspaglus to witness the drama, passion and twists unfold from 9th January onwards!”

Talking about the launch of MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa, co-host Karan Kundrra, said, “Returning to MTV after six years feels like a true homecoming and MTV Splitsvilla has always been one of the channel’s most iconic shows. I am super excited to host this season alongside Sunny Leone, who knows the game inside out. What excites me most is seeing how contestants navigate this journey of love when money enters the picture and challenges their choices. It will also be interesting to watch how our mischief-makers, Nia and Uorfi, stir things up and tempt the contestants at every step. And with the show airing three times a week, there’s clearly going to be a lot more drama, fun and unexpected twists coming your way!”

Get ready for a season where sparks fly, hearts race, and the ultimate question rules the villa: Kya pyaar jeetega kya paisa? Because when love and money come together, the game will never be the same again!

